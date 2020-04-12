You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / COVID-19 update 4/12/20: Over 500 active cases on Cape Cod, Easter bunny makes rounds with help from local agencies

April 12, 2020


CAPE COD – The Mass DPH reports there are now 501 active cases of COVID-19 on Cape Cod. There were 70 new deaths in the past 24 hours bringing the statewide toll to 756. One of the victims, a male in his 80s, was from Barnstable County. He was hospitalized and his preexisting condition status was unknown. There have been 16 deaths from COVID-19 on the Cape.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 couldn’t keep the Easter Bunny from his rounds-with a little help from local public safety agencies:

by Tim Caldwell/CWN

