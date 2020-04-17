COVID-19 update 4/17/20: Cape death toll rises to 20



CAPE COD – The Mass DPH daily report shows 159 new deaths from COVID-19 in the commonwealth bringing the state total to 1404. Two additional deaths from Barnstable County were included raising the Cape Cod death toll to 20. The latest two victims were a male in his 90s who was hospitalized and a female in her 90s whose hospitalization status was unknown. It was unknown if the male had preexisting conditions but the female did.

Our daily check across the Cape shows Provincetown inching up now reporting two active cases, Barnstable had 112 active cases up from 99. Falmouth held stead with 106 active cases.