COVID-19 update 4/21/20: New data shows local nursing home cases



CAPE COD – The Mass DPH report shows 152 new deaths from COVID-19 in today’s update. One of the victims was from Barnstable County bringing the death toll on Cape Cod to 22. There are 672 active COVID-19 cases in Barnstable County up from 644 yesterday.

Locally, Provincetown reports 1 additional active COVID-19 case for a total of 3. Barnstable reports 121 active cases up from 112 on Friday. Falmouth reported 107 active cases up from 106 on Friday.

Nursing homes have been Coronavirus hot spots in many areas of the country. The expanded report from the Mass DPH starting yesterday gives some information on the situation on Cape Cod. It should be noted the case numbers reflect both patients and staff:

Pleasant Bay Nursing in Brewster: Licensed beds 60, number of COVID-19 cases is greater than 30

Royal Nursing of Cape Cod in Bourne: Licensed beds 99, number of COVID-19 cases is greater than 30.

South Dennis Health Care in Dennis (former Eagle Pond): Licensed beds 128, number of COVID-19 cases is between 10 and 30.