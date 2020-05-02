COVID-19 update 5/02/20



CAPE COD – The Mass DPH report for Saturday shows 130 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the statewide total to 3,846. One of those deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the death toll on Cape Cod to 46. There are 937 active COVID-19 cases in Barnstable up from 902 yesterday.

Click here to view the entire Mass DPH dashboard report for today.

Locally, Provincetown now reports only 1 active case with 26 cases considered recovered and clear of quarantine. The town has instituted a face mask requirement for all enclosed businesses and on Commercial Street from Bangs Street to Pleasant Street.

Barnstable was still reporting 181 active cases while Falmouth 128 active cases up from 126.