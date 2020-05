CAPE COD – Mass DPH reports in today’s update 86 new deaths from COVID-19 statewide. None of those deaths were from Barnstable County where the toll stands at 47. There are 961 active cases in Barnstable County up from 946 in the previous report.

Click here to read today’s DPH dashboard report in its entirety.

Locally, Provincetown continues to report 1 active case. Barnstable reports 188 active cases up from 181 Friday. Falmouth reported 131 active cases as of Friday.