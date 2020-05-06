COVID-19 update 5/06/20: Cape death toll spikes to 55



CAPE COD – The latest Mass DPH dashboard report showed 208 deaths from COVID-19 statewide since the previous report. 7 of those were from Barnstable County bringing the total to 55. There are 997 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County up from 969 in the previous report. Its worth repeating that the totals do not necessary mean they occurred in the past 24 hours just that they have been confirmed in that period.

Locally, Provincetown is holding at 1 active case. Barnstable reports 198 active cases up from, 189 yesterday. Falmouth reports 135 active cases up from 131 in the previous report.