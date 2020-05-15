COVID-19 update 5/15/20: Cape death toll rises to 86; county update



CAPE COD – Friday’s Mass DPH dashboard report shows 110 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts bringing the state total to 5,592. Four of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County bringing the death toll on Cape Cod to 86.

Click here to read Friday’s entire Mass DPH dashboard report.

Editor’s note: Before getting to the local numbers, a point of clarification. Provincetown is reporting their cases broken down into active and recovered. Barnstable and Falmouth are simply reporting total number of cases.

Provincetown reports 0 active cases, 1 death and 27 cases considered recovered. Barnstable reports 272 active cases up from 257 in Thursday’s report. Falmouth reports 155 active cases up from 152 on Thursday. Falmouth further points out that 80% of those cases are considered recovered.

In other coronavirus news, The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC) held a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. to review the current COVID-19 conditions and discussed updates to response efforts in the county. Individuals present on the call included over 80 representatives from agencies across Cape Cod’s 15 towns and Nantucket, including elected officials, representatives from Cape Cod Healthcare, Town Health Agents, and several nonprofits engaged in responding to COVID-19.

Updates and guidance

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,119 positive cases of COVID-19 and 82 fatalities in Barnstable County at the time of this call. Most new cases are concentrated in congregate care facilities.

BCREPC Multi-Agency Coordination Center (MACC) continues to operate as a limited activation in response to COVID-19 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily. The MACC remains focused on its efforts to assist with resource requests from various agencies across Cape Cod, especially for personal protective equipment (PPE). The MACC continues to arrange truck deliveries of supplies to Police and Fire Departments, group homes, long-term care facilities, public health departments, primary care physicians, and dentists in Barnstable, Nantucket and Dukes County. All PPE requests are now being evaluated for critical need and volume requested. Requests will only be processed for a seven-day supply of product.

The MACC also continues to support and handle resource requests at the COVID-19 test site at Cape Cod Community College. Since testing began on March 17, 2020 at the Cape Cod Community College test site, approximately 3,160 vehicles have driven through with patients scheduled for testing.

The Cape Cod and the Islands Regional Network on Homelessness reported that universal testing continues for staff and residents. The shower and breakfast programs for the homeless are on-going. Cape Cod Medical Reserve Corps has been assisting with the breakfast program.

Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, provided updates on the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force. The Task Force is working on compiling and disseminating guidelines for businesses, workers, residents, and visitors and expects to have more information for the public next week. Forthcoming guidance from the Task Force will align with recommendations from the Governor’s Reopening Advisory Board, scheduled to be announced Monday, May 18.

The BCREPC reminds the public that social distancing is effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. They ask the public to continue to help slow the spread by limiting movement outside of their homes beyond what is necessary to take care of essentials. The BCREPC encourages all citizens to wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet, and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. For more information, visit www.barnstablecountyhealth.org/

by Tim Caldwell/CWN