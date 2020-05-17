COVID-19 update 5/17/20



CAPE COD – Sunday’s Mass DPH report showed 92 deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Saturday’s report. 5,797 people have died from COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. Three of the deaths were from Barnstable County bringing the total on Cape Cod to 93. New active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County inched up to 1,150 from 1,147.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Sunday.