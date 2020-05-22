COVID-19 update 5/22/20: Amid generally favorable data, a grim milestone as Cape deaths surpass 100



CAPE COD – As most data markers show promise, a grim milestone was reached in the COVID-19 battle on Cape Cod. Friday’s Mass DPH report showed 4 of the 82 latest deaths in the state from COVID-19 were from Barnstable County. That brings the death toll on Cape Cod to 103. Active cases in Barnstable County reached 1,257, up from 1,197 on Thursday.

Locally, Provincetown continues to report 0 active cases (28 total). Barnstable reports 334 cases up from 276 on Monday. Falmouth reported 174 cases as of Wednesday.