You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / COVID-19 update 5/22/20: Amid generally favorable data, a grim milestone as Cape deaths surpass 100

COVID-19 update 5/22/20: Amid generally favorable data, a grim milestone as Cape deaths surpass 100

May 22, 2020


CAPE COD – As most data markers show promise, a grim milestone was reached in the COVID-19 battle on Cape Cod. Friday’s Mass DPH report showed 4 of the 82 latest deaths in the state from COVID-19 were from Barnstable County. That brings the death toll on Cape Cod to 103. Active cases in Barnstable County reached 1,257, up from 1,197 on Thursday.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Friday.

Locally, Provincetown continues to report 0 active cases (28 total). Barnstable reports 334 cases up from 276 on Monday. Falmouth reported 174 cases as of Wednesday.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 