COVID-19 update 5/27/20: U.S. death toll surpasses 100,000



CAPE COD – Another grim milestone reached today as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 100,000.

The Mass DPH report for Wednesday shows 74 new deaths in Massachusetts bringing the statewide total to 6,547. One of the deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the total on Cape Cod to 111. There are 1,126 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County up slightly from 1,280.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Wednesday.

Click here to read the new weekly Mass DPH report with enhanced reporting.

Locally, Provincetown reports 1 active case (29 total). Barnstable reports 346 cases up from 343 on Tuesday. Falmouth reports 180 cases up from 174 on Friday.

The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee has reported new information on procedures for getting tested on Cape Cod. Click here to read the full report from Barnstable County Health.