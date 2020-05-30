COVID-19 update 5/30/20: over 1,300 cases on the Cape; repost “Reopening Cape Cod



CAPE COD – Saturday’s Mass DPH report shows 50 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts. None of the deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll stands at 115. There are 1,305 cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County up from 1,295 in Friday’s report.

Hospitalization update:

Cape Cod Hospital – 8 cases, 4 in intensive care

Falmouth Hospital – 13 cases, 2 in intensive care

After the posting of Friday’s report, CWN received an update from the Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee on the new website that serves as a guide to “Reopening Cape Cod” so we are reporting the link.