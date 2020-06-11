COVID-19 update 6/11/20



CAPE COD – Thursday’s Mass DPH report showed 38 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts, bringing the state death toll to 7,492. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll stands at 127. There are 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Wednesday.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 4 hospitalized, 2 in intensive care,

Falmouth Hospital – 4 hospitalized, 1 in intensive care.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Thursday.

Locally, Provincetown o active cases (29 total), Barnstable 372 cases as of Wednesday, Falmouth 186 cases as of Wednesday.