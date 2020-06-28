You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / COVID-19 update 6/28/20: Global death toll tops 500,000

COVID-19 update 6/28/20: Global death toll tops 500,000

June 28, 2020


CAPE COD – The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 500,000.

Sunday’s Mass DPH report showed 19 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Saturday’s report bringing the statewide total to 8,060. One of the latest deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 144. There was one new case of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Saturday’s report.

Hospitalization:
Cape Cod Hospital – 1 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.
Falmouth Hospital – 5 hospitalized, 1 in intensive care.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Sunday.

