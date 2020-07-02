COVID-19 update 7/02/20



CAPE COD – Thursday’s Mass DPH report showed 51 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Wednesday’s report bringing the state total to 8,132. Two of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 147. There were 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Wednesday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 2 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 2 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Thursday.

Locally, Provincetown reports 0 active cases. Barnstable reports 3 new cases between June 23rd and July 1st. Falmouth reports 1 new case between June 23rd and June 29th.