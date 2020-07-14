COVID-19 update 7/14/20



CAPE COD – Tuesday’s Mass DPH report showed 10 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Monday’s report bringing the state death toll to 8,125. One of the latest deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the total on Cape Cod to 152. Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barnstable County since Monday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 1 hospitalized, 1 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 1 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Locally, Provincetown continues to report 0 active cases. Barnstable reported 8 new cases between July 1st and July 13th. Falmouth reported no new cases between July 6th and 10th.