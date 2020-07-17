COVID-19 update 7/17/20



CAPE COD – Friday’s Mass DPH report shows 21 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Thursday’s report bringing the state total to 8,184. One of the latest deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 153. Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barnstable County since Thursday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 1 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 2 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Friday.

Local update: Provincetown reports 1 new active case of COVID-19 as of July 15th, Falmouth reported 2 new cases between July 6th and July 15th.