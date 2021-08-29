You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash in Chatham leaves vehicle on its side

Crash in Chatham leaves vehicle on its side

August 29, 2021

CHATHAM – A two vehicle crash in Chatham left one car on its side. The crash happened about 4 PM Sunday at the intersection of Crowell Road and Stepping Stones Road. All occupants were able get out of the vehicles and no injuries were reported. Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash which tied up traffic in the area until the scene was cleared.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 