CHATHAM – A two vehicle crash in Chatham left one car on its side. The crash happened about 4 PM Sunday at the intersection of Crowell Road and Stepping Stones Road. All occupants were able get out of the vehicles and no injuries were reported. Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash which tied up traffic in the area until the scene was cleared.
Crash in Chatham leaves vehicle on its side
August 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
