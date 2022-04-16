You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash in Eastham causes traffic delays on Route 6

April 16, 2022


EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash shortly before 11 AM Saturday caused traffic delays along Route 6. The crash happened by Arnold’s Clam Shack near Old Orchard Road. No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.
Photo by AAP/CWN

