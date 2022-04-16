EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash shortly before 11 AM Saturday caused traffic delays along Route 6. The crash happened by Arnold’s Clam Shack near Old Orchard Road. No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.
Crash in Eastham causes traffic delays on Route 6
April 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
