You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Eastham Police assist State, New Bedford PDs with apprehending wanted suspect

Developing: Eastham Police assist State, New Bedford PDs with apprehending wanted suspect

July 22, 2020


EASTHAM – Eastham Police report that earlier Wednesday on Nauset Green Way, they assisted the Massachusetts State Police and the New Bedford Police with the apprehension of a wanted subject. The subject was taken into custody without incident and there is no current threat to the public. Police say they will release more information when they are able to.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 