EASTHAM – Eastham Police report that earlier Wednesday on Nauset Green Way, they assisted the Massachusetts State Police and the New Bedford Police with the apprehension of a wanted subject. The subject was taken into custody without incident and there is no current threat to the public. Police say they will release more information when they are able to.
Developing: Eastham Police assist State, New Bedford PDs with apprehending wanted suspect
July 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
