District Attorney’s statement on teen fatal incident at Highbank Bridge



DENNIS/YARMOUTH – After published reports suggested the incident where a teen jumped off the Highbank Bridge and did not survive may have not been an accident, Cape Wide News contacted the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office for their comment. This is their statement: “Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on May 30, 2020 at approximately 7:46 pm Dennis Police responded to a 911 call regarding a possible drowning in the Bass River near the area of the Highbank Road bridge in Dennis. An active search was conducted in the Bass River by members of the Massachusetts State Police Dive team, Environmental Police, U.S. Coast Guard and the Barnstable County Dive team. At approximately 11:00 pm the juvenile’s body (15 years old) was recovered from the water. The youth, resident at the RFK Center in Yarmouth, was on a planned outing to some of the local ponds with a group of youths from the center. Two adults from the center were supervising the six boys. The group stopped at the Highbank bridge and some of the youths jumped off, including the victim. As indicated previously, the matter remains under investigation by Dennis Police, State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”