Divers locate fuselage of missing plane off Chatham

November 4, 2021


CHATHAM – Mass State Police rpeort that their Dive Team and Marine unit along with the Mass Environmental PD, and local agencies, conducted 9 dives today off of Chatham. Divers located the fuselage of the plane that went missing October 31st, however, the pilot was not recovered. Todays mission followed prior dives yesterday where partial landing gear was recovered.

