Developing: Small plane reported down off Chatham

CHATHAM – A small plane reportedly went down off the coast of Chatham sometime Sunday evening. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency relayed a report from federal officials that a single engine Piper aircraft with only the pilot had gone down about two miles off the coast of Chatham. The U.S. Coast Guard reported that CG Station Chatham, CG Air Station Cape Cod, CG Cutter Spencer, the local harbormaster, and other local assets are responding to search the area.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.