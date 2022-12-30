You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dog rescued after falling through ice in Eastham

December 30, 2022

EASTHAM – Eastham firefighters were able to rescue a dog that reportedly fell through the ice Friday morning. It happened on Great Pond at Wiley Park sometime after 9 AM. Crews were able to safely get the dog back to shore. Two people with the dog who had apparently ventured out in a rescue attempt were evaluated for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.

