Driver uninjured after car crashes through garage in Chatham

September 3, 2023

CHATHAM – A driver escaped injured after reportedly crashing through a garage in Chatham. It happened around 9:30 AM at a residence on Cross Street. A building inspector was called to check on what was described as significant damage. Further details were not immediately available.

