EASTHAM – A traffic crash caused traffic delays in Eastham. The crash happened about noon Sunday at the entrance to Willy’s Gym. Two people were evaluated for injuries. One of the victims was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Eastham crash causes traffic delays on Route 6
June 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
