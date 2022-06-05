You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Eastham crash causes traffic delays on Route 6

Eastham crash causes traffic delays on Route 6

June 5, 2022

EASTHAM – A traffic crash caused traffic delays in Eastham. The crash happened about noon Sunday at the entrance to Willy’s Gym. Two people were evaluated for injuries. One of the victims was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 