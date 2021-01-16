Eastham Fire announces promotions, new hire



EASTHAM – Eastham Fire Chief Kent Farrenkopf is pleased to announce the promotions of five Eastham Fire Department staff members. After a comprehensive exam process made up of a resume review, written exam, oral question exam, and a fire scenario problem, the following 5 members have been promoted.

Firefighter/Paramedic Ryan Van-Buskirk was promoted to the position of Shift Captain. Captain Van-Buskirk has been fulltime with the Department for fifteen years.

Firefighter/Paramedic Rachel Topal was promoted to the position of Shift Lieutenant. Lieutenant Topal has been fulltime with the Department for fifteen years.

Firefighter/Paramedic Kurt Fisher was promoted to the position of Shift Lieutenant. Lieutenant Fisher has been fulltime with the Department for fourteen years.

Firefighter/Paramedic Eric Hilferty was promoted to the position of Shift Lieutenant. Lieutenant Hilferty has been fulltime with the Department for fourteen years.

Firefighter/Paramedic Maurice Wiley was promoted to the position of Shift Lieutenant. Lieutenant Wiley has been fulltime with the Department for twelve years.

Eastham Fire Department has four shifts, each shift will now have 1 Captain, 1 Lieutenant/Paramedic, and 3 Firefighter/EMT/Paramedics.

Marjorie Debrosky has been hired as a new Firefighter/EMT with the Eastham Fire Department, Firefighter Debrosky was a Call Firefighter with Orleans Fire Department for two years. Firefighter Debrosky is filling a vacancy created after Captain William Piltzecker retired this fall after 31 years of service with the Eastham Fire Department.