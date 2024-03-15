EASTHAM – Eastham Fire reported that Friday Group 2 was faced with a vehicle fire. The fire was reported on Fox Run Road shortly after 2:30 PM. No injuries were incurred. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos by Eastham Fire/CWN
Eastham Fire responds to vehicle fire
March 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- The United States Has Its First Large Offshore Wind Farm
- Buzzards Bay Towns Receive Federal Grants For Culvert Replacement, Land Purchases
- Sandwich Boardwalk Reconstruction On Track For Timely Completion
- Federal Funding Directed Towards Seagrass Research
- Cape Father and Son Sue Over Netflix Documentary on College Admissions Scandal
- Architects Selected for Maurice’s Campground Affordable Housing Project
- Applications Open For Habitat For Humanity Homes On Mid And Outer Cape
- Osterville Village Library Debuts A New Way To Borrow Books
- Yearly Water Main Flushing Scheduled In Harwich
- Governor Healey Moving To Pardon Marijuana Possession Convictions
- State Officials Launch Citizen Climate Awareness Campaign
- New England Aquarium Adds Eight-Hundredth Right Whale To Its Database
- Provincetown Continues Efforts to Ease Housing Crunch