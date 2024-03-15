You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Eastham Fire responds to vehicle fire

Eastham Fire responds to vehicle fire

March 15, 2024



EASTHAM – Eastham Fire reported that Friday Group 2 was faced with a vehicle fire. The fire was reported on Fox Run Road shortly after 2:30 PM. No injuries were incurred. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos by Eastham Fire/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 