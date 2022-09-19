Eastham man pleads guilty to aggravated rape of a child, indecent A&B on a child under 14



EASTHAM – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on September 16, 2022, Peter Fogg, 45, of Eastham, pleaded guilty in Barnstable Superior Court to felony indictments for Aggravated Rape of a Child (ten year age difference between defendant and victim) and Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child Under Fourteen.

The Commonwealth requested the defendant be sentenced to 18-20 years in state prison on the convictions for Aggravated Rape of a Child with probation to commence immediately and to run ten years from and after the committed sentence on the convictions for Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child Under Fourteen.

The Honorable Marc C. Gildea sentenced Fogg to 10-12 years in state prison on the convictions for Aggravated Rape of a Child with probation to commence immediately and to run ten years from and after the completion of his committed sentence on the convictions for Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child Under Fourteen.

The charges stem from a series of sexual assaults that occurred in the Town of Eastham between 2008 and 2019 when the victim was between 6-16 years old. The victim was known to the defendant.

This case was investigated by the Eastham Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jessica M. Croker.