Eastham officials on the scene of pickup vs pole crash

November 10, 2022

Eastham Police/CWN

EASTHAM – From Eastham Police: Eastham Police and Fire Departments are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Massasoit Road between North Sunken Meadow and South Sunken Meadow Roads. Due to a telephone pole and wires being down in the roadway, the road will be closed for quite some time. Please avoid this area. Eversource reports 200 customers are without power due to this crash.

