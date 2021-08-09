EASTHAM – Eastham Police are investigating two crashes along Route 6 Monday morning. The first crash happened shortly after 9 AM by Willy’s World fitness center. Despite heavy damage, there no injuries. Less than an hour later another crash was reported by CJ’s Garage near the U.S. Post Office. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital from that scene. Minor traffic delays were reported in the area of both crashes.
Eastham Police investigating two crashes on Route 6 Monday morning
August 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
