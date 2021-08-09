You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Eastham Police investigating two crashes on Route 6 Monday morning

Eastham Police investigating two crashes on Route 6 Monday morning

August 9, 2021

EASTHAM – Eastham Police are investigating two crashes along Route 6 Monday morning. The first crash happened shortly after 9 AM by Willy’s World fitness center. Despite heavy damage, there no injuries. Less than an hour later another crash was reported by CJ’s Garage near the U.S. Post Office. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital from that scene. Minor traffic delays were reported in the area of both crashes.

