Eastham Police report missing elderly man was found but could not be revived



EASTHAM – Eastham Police report that On Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at approximately 3:10 PM, they responded to an Eastham residence for a report of a missing 83 year old male in an altered mental state. It was reported that the male party had left the residence a short time before the call in his vehicle. Eastham Police Officers began searching the surrounding roadways for the vehicle while Officer Victoria Wagner responded to the residence. Surrounding police departments were also notified. Through Officer Wagner’s interview of the individuals at the residence, it was determined that the Eastham Public Library was a possible destination for the male subject. Officer Daniel Burnham located the vehicle, unoccupied, parked in the parking lot of the Eastham Public Library and immediately begin searching the area. Officer Jacob McGrath, along with other Eastham Police Officers, arrived to assist with the search. The Eastham Fire Department was also requested to assist with searching for the individual. Officer McGrath, with the assistance of Eastham Library Staff, was able to gain access to the library security system and observed the male subject leave his vehicle and walk towards the rear exterior of the building, towards Depot Pond. More search assets were requested to the scene by both the Eastham Police Department and Eastham Fire Department including a drone operated by the Eastham Fire Department, an Eastham Fire Department inflatable boat, the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, a Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit, and the Barnstable County Technical Rescue Team. Additional personnel from the Eastham Police and Fire Departments were also requested to assist with the search. The Eastham Fire Department utilized an ATV to search surrounding wooded areas, roadways, and the Cape Cod Rail Trail.

Eastham Police Sergeant Mark Haley was able to utilize a rowboat from a neighboring property to get on the water and search along the heavily wooded shoreline at the rear of the Eastham Library. Sergeant Haley located the missing individual approximately 15 feet off shore, in about 4 feet of water. The individual was unresponsive at this time. Eastham Police Deputy Chief Dan Deschamps, Officer Daniel Burnham, and Officer Jacob McGrath all entered the water and were able to reach the victim and move him to the shore. CPR was immediately initiated and care for the victim was turned over to the Eastham Fire and Rescue Department. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim’s name and address have intentionally been omitted from this release in order to give his family some peace and respect during this difficult time. No further information will be released at this time.