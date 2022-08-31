Eastham Police Sergeant retires after 35 years on the job



EASTHAM – Today was a bittersweet day at the Eastham Police Department. We said goodbye to Sergeant Mark Haley after 35 years of service to the Eastham community and promoted Officer Gregory Plante to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Haley began his career with the Eastham Police Department in September of 1987. During his career he served as a patrol officer, K9 officer, patrol sergeant and lead negotiator for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT team. As a patrol sergeant, Sgt. Haley was a great leader and mentor to all of the officers at the Eastham Police Department. He demonstrated to all of our officers how to be a proactive but fair police officer and his leadership will be greatly missed. Even before becoming a negotiator for the SWAT team he demonstrated a natural ability to be able to effectively communicate with people in all types of situations. After becoming a SWAT team negotiator he successfully de-escaped numerous stressful and dangerous situations to peaceful outcomes. Please join us in congratulating Sergeant Haley and wishing him a long and healthy retirement.



Sergeant Haley’s vacated position was filled today by the promotion of Sergeant Gregory Plante. Sgt. Plante was sworn in today by Town Clerk Cindy Nicholson and was pinned with his new sergeant badge by his wife and daughter. Sgt. Plante began his career with the Eastham Police Department as a reserve officer in 2008. After receiving his Bachelor’s Degree from Northeastern University he was hired as a full-time officer in 2012. During his career he has served as a patrol officer, field training officer, firearms instructor and member of the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Search and Rescue Team. Sgt. Plante has proven himself to be a strong leader and excellent decision maker throughout his career. Sgt. Plante will be assigned as the patrol supervisor of the midnight shift effective immediately.

Please join us in congratulating Sgt. Haley and Sgt. Plante as they both embark on these new chapters in their career!