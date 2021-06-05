Eastham Police to hold open house today



EASTHAM – Eastham Police will be hosting an outdoor “Open House” at their station today June 5th from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM, with a dedication ceremony for our brand new Eastham Police motorcycle at 11:00am!

-Come meet and chat with your EPD officers

-View our vehicles and equipment, including our new motorcycle!

-Take a socially distanced tour of our station to view our latest upgrades, including our brand new communications center!

-Light refreshments will be provided

-All proper precautions will be taken and we ask that everyone please wear a mask when entering our building.

Eastham Police look forward to seeing all of you there and getting a chance to talk and answer any questions you may have about the Eastham Police Department