CHATHAM – Firefighters responded to a reported electrical fire in Chatham sometime after 10 AM Monday morning. The fire on Raccoon Run was reportedly in a wall of the laundry room. There were no reports of injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Electrical fire reported at residence in Chatham
May 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
