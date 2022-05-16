You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Electrical fire reported at residence in Chatham

Electrical fire reported at residence in Chatham

May 16, 2022

CHATHAM – Firefighters responded to a reported electrical fire in Chatham sometime after 10 AM Monday morning. The fire on Raccoon Run was reportedly in a wall of the laundry room. There were no reports of injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

