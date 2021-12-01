Fall victims in Eastham, Bourne rushed to hospitals

EASTHAM – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a roof in Eastham sometime after 10 AM. The victim was transported from the scene on Hatch Road to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center.

BOURNE – Bourne rescuers responded to a Shore Road residence after a man reportedly fell from the second floor onto gravel below. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford.

Further details on both incidents were not immediately available.