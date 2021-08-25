CHATHAM – Firefighters from Chatham and Harwich responded to the Chatham Wayside Inn at 512 Main Street around 2:30 PM after reported of smoke in the building. A light haze was reported on the 2nd floor and the hotel was evacuated. After investigation the problem was narrowed down to a faulty air conditioning unit. No injuries were reported.
Faulty A/C unit likely cause of smoke in Chatham hotel
August 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
