Faulty A/C unit likely cause of smoke in Chatham hotel

August 25, 2021


CHATHAM – Firefighters from Chatham and Harwich responded to the Chatham Wayside Inn at 512 Main Street around 2:30 PM after reported of smoke in the building. A light haze was reported on the 2nd floor and the hotel was evacuated. After investigation the problem was narrowed down to a faulty air conditioning unit. No injuries were reported.

