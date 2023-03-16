EASTHAM – Eastham Fire reports that at approximately 3:45 PM Thursday, they were notified of a house fire at 48 Bow Road. Upon arrival crews found an outside cook fire extended to the shingles on the rear of the house. The resident did a great job keeping it from getting into the home by using water from a wagon nearby! EFD crews overhauled the damage and found no extension. No injuries reported. Thanks to our partners Orleans Fire-Rescue, Wellfleet Fire Department, and Harwich Fire Department for your help.
Photos by Eastham Fire/CWN
Updated: Fire damages house in Eastham
March 16, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Aiming to Erase the Wait in March
- Barnstable County Reaffirms Opposition to Machine Gun Range
- State Proposes $240 Million Investment in Department of Developmental Services
- AAA Joins Federal Campaign To Reduce Traffic Deaths
- Falmouth Officials Considering Expanded Tax Exemptions
- Bourne Community Health Center Expands Walk-In Services
- COVID Booster Clinics for Outer Cape Communities
- Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Hires J-1 Housing Coordinator
- Three Candidates for Falmouth Town Manager
- Job Report Shows Increase in Mass. Employment
- Public Meetings to Cover Bourne, Sagamore Bridges
- Water Bottle Ban Returns at Sandwich Town Meeting
- State Launches Northeast Emergency Management Training, Education Center