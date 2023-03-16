You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Updated: Fire damages house in Eastham

Updated: Fire damages house in Eastham

March 16, 2023


EASTHAM – Eastham Fire reports that at approximately 3:45 PM Thursday, they were notified of a house fire at 48 Bow Road. Upon arrival crews found an outside cook fire extended to the shingles on the rear of the house. The resident did a great job keeping it from getting into the home by using water from a wagon nearby! EFD crews overhauled the damage and found no extension. No injuries reported. Thanks to our partners Orleans Fire-Rescue, Wellfleet Fire Department, and Harwich Fire Department for your help.
Photos by Eastham Fire/CWN

