EASTHAM – A construction crew struck a gas main in Eastham around 7:15 AM. The incident happened on Ronnie Road off Campground Road. Firefighters stretched a hose line to keep the fumes to a minimum until National Grid could arrive to cap the leak. The odor was reported throughout the neighborhood. The gas was secured about 8:30 AM.
Gas line struck in Eastham
July 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Food 4 Kids Reopens After Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19
- AAA: Gas Prices Up One Cent Again This week
- CARE For the Cape and Islands Aims to Reduce Plastic Waste From Take-Out
- Housing Assistance Launches Online Application for Rental and Mortgage Funding
- State Senate Legislation Settles Brewer Disputes
- Falmouth Setting Up Free COVID-19 Testing For Beach Staff
- Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Continues Operations with Virus Safety Measures
- Swartz Enters Barnstable Town Council Race
- Mass Maritime Proposed New Parking Lot
- State Reports No Additional COVID-19 Deaths on Cape and Islands
- Wequassett Resort Closes Dining Room After Kitchen Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Senator Moran Adjusts to State Senate Seat Amid COVID-19
- Provincetown Considering Two Finalists for Interim Town Manager