You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas line struck in Eastham

Gas line struck in Eastham

July 28, 2020

EASTHAM – A construction crew struck a gas main in Eastham around 7:15 AM. The incident happened on Ronnie Road off Campground Road. Firefighters stretched a hose line to keep the fumes to a minimum until National Grid could arrive to cap the leak. The odor was reported throughout the neighborhood. The gas was secured about 8:30 AM.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 