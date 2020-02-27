You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas main struck in Chatham

Gas main struck in Chatham

February 27, 2020

CHATHAM – A gas man was struck in Chatham sometime before 8 AM Thursday morning. Fire crews responded to the end of Balfour Lane off Route 28. A hose line was stretched to keep down the fumes until National Grid could arrive t make repairs. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 