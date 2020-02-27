CHATHAM – A gas man was struck in Chatham sometime before 8 AM Thursday morning. Fire crews responded to the end of Balfour Lane off Route 28. A hose line was stretched to keep down the fumes until National Grid could arrive t make repairs. Further details were not immediately available.
Gas main struck in Chatham
February 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
