Harwich officer named Officer of the Month for pulling girl from burning vehicle



HARWICH – The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has named Harwich Police Officer Thomas Griffiths as its November Officer of the Month for his heroic actions on November 18, 2024.

Responding to a fiery car crash, Officer Griffiths risked his own safety to rescue a teenage victim trapped inside the burning vehicle. With courage and quick thinking, he pulled her to safety and applied a tourniquet to her leg, saving her life.

Officer Griffiths’ selflessness and bravery exemplify the highest standards of law enforcement.

Material from American Police Beat used in this report.