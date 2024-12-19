You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Harwich officer named Officer of the Month for pulling girl from burning vehicle

Harwich officer named Officer of the Month for pulling girl from burning vehicle

December 19, 2024


HARWICH – The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has named Harwich Police Officer Thomas Griffiths as its November Officer of the Month for his heroic actions on November 18, 2024.

Responding to a fiery car crash, Officer Griffiths risked his own safety to rescue a teenage victim trapped inside the burning vehicle. With courage and quick thinking, he pulled her to safety and applied a tourniquet to her leg, saving her life.
Officer Griffiths’ selflessness and bravery exemplify the highest standards of law enforcement.

Material from American Police Beat used in this report.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 