EASTHAM – A head-on crash was reported on Route 6 near the Orleans/Eastham rotary with one vehicle reportedly overturning. A Provincetown Police unit arrived on scene just first just after 8 AM and rendered initial aid. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicles and no seriously injuries were reported. Firefighters had to mitigate a large fuel spill. Eastham Police are investigating the cause the crash. Heavy delays were reported in the area and motorists may want to use Bridge Road as an alternative.
Head-on crash reported near Orleans/Eastham rotary
January 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Road Work, Closures on Barnstable’s West Main Street Start Monday
- Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Rock Superstar, Dies at 74
- New Partnership Boosts Affordable Housing in Truro
- Harwich Mask Order Revised
- Latest Numbers Show Cape Cod COVID Cases Declining
- Environmental Group Urges Public Input on Use of COVID Money
- AG Healey Announces Bid for Massachusetts Governor
- Day Care Programs Expand COVID Testing, Aim to Stay Open
- Voting Bill Collapses, Democrats Unable to Change Filibuster
- Barnstable County Officials Highlight Sharps Disposal Program
- Barnstable Affordable Housing Trust Highlights Resources
- Chatham Independence Day Parade Looking for Theme
- AIDS Support Group Granted Thousands to Combat Opioid Crisis