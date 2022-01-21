Head-on crash reported near Orleans/Eastham rotary

EASTHAM – A head-on crash was reported on Route 6 near the Orleans/Eastham rotary with one vehicle reportedly overturning. A Provincetown Police unit arrived on scene just first just after 8 AM and rendered initial aid. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicles and no seriously injuries were reported. Firefighters had to mitigate a large fuel spill. Eastham Police are investigating the cause the crash. Heavy delays were reported in the area and motorists may want to use Bridge Road as an alternative.