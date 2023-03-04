You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / High winds bring scattered power outages and minor coastal flooding

March 4, 2023

CAPE COD – High winds have contributed to scattered power outages. About 600 Eversource customers were without power in Wood Hole as of 11 AM. About 100 have been out in Harwich since an early morning crash. An earlier large outage in Dennis and Brewster reportedly caused by falling tree limbs has been cleared.

Minor coastal flooding was reported on Martha’s Vineyard at the Chappaquiddick Ferry dock in Edgartown and also at the Five Corners in Vineyard Haven.

CWN will update this story as warranted.

