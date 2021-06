– There was a special homecoming in Truro Wednesday for Truro Police Officer Tom Roda who was severely injured in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Truro on May 12th . He was flown to a Boston hospital and spent time at Spaulding Rehab in Sandwich. Ofc. Roda arrived in Truro welcomed by a Provincetown Fire ladder truck with a flag and many well wishers on hand to cheer him on.