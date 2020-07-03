EASTHAM – A car reportedly collided with a horse in Eastham shortly before 11 PM Thursday. The horse had apparently broken loose and wandered into Herring Brook Road north of Kingsbury Beach Road. The car driver was not injured. The condition of the horse was not immediately known. Eastham Police located the horse owner and are investigating the incident.
Car collides with horse in Eastham
July 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
