You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car collides with horse in Eastham

Car collides with horse in Eastham

July 2, 2020

EASTHAM – A car reportedly collided with a horse in Eastham shortly before 11 PM Thursday. The horse had apparently broken loose and wandered into Herring Brook Road north of Kingsbury Beach Road. The car driver was not injured. The condition of the horse was not immediately known. Eastham Police located the horse owner and are investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 