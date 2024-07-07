House in Falmouth struck by vehicle for second time in three years





FALMOUTH – A vehicle struck a house in Falmouth shortly after 2:30 AM Sunday. The incident happened at 780 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) at Central Avenue. The driver of the Volkswagen Tiguan was not injured and the people living at the house also escaped injury. The house suffered significant damage and a building inspector was called to evaluate it. Falmouth Police are investigating the incident.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

_____

A Wareham man was killed after his vehicle struck the same house on August 1st, 2021 (click to read fill story).