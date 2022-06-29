Video: Hundreds attend candlelight vigil For 5-year-old Sandwich boy who nearly drowned

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SANDWICH – Hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil for 5 year old Zohaib Malik-Mohammad of Sandwich who nearly drowned at Snake Pond Beach in Sandwich Sunday.

State Representative Steven Xiarhos posted: We continue to fight and pray for 5-year-old Zohaib Malik-Mohammad and his family as he continues to fight hard to survive a near drowning accident at Snake Pond.

Zohaib is currently in critical condition at Boston Childrens Hospital. We have been in touch with his family and friends, and they all feel the power of our support.

The family is deeply appreciative of the incredible team effort of all the Citizens, Emergency 911 Telecommunicators, Police Officers, Firefighters, Medics, Pilots, Nurses, and Doctors to save his life.

There was a very special Candlelight Vigil gathering Wednesday evening at 6 PM at Zohaib’s Forestdale School.

Special thanks to Christine Petricca Ross for organizing the event and leading the way!

STAY STRONG ZOHAIB!

Video by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission); photo via Mass State Representative Steven Xiahros/CWN