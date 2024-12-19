Hyannis man pleads guilty to gun and drug charges

HYANNIS – A Hyannis man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Timothy Lee Galvin, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley scheduled sentencing for April 3, 2025. Galvin was indicted in August 2023.



On or about June 2, 2023 in Barnstable, Galvin was arrested for possession of approximately six grams of fentanyl and three rounds of 9mm ammunition in his pocket, and a backpack in which the police found a privately made firearm which was a .45 caliber pistol, 11 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition and 47 rounds of 9mm ammunition.



The charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a minimum term of three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $1,000,000. The charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime provides a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to life in prison, a maximum of five years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy; James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division; and Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Tolkoff of the Organized Crime & Gang Unit is prosecuting the case.

