Incredibly no serious injuries after car crashes into rear of large truck in Chatham

July 9, 2024

Chatham Police/CWN

CHATHAM – Incredibly only minor injuries reported for a traffic crash at the intersection of Meetinghouse Road and Old Queen Anne Road in Chatham. A Toyota Corolla crashed into the rear of a large Coca Cola truck. Chatham Police are investigating and urging motorists to seek alternate routes.

