Kite surfer rescued off Eastham

September 21, 2021

EASTHAM – A kite surfer in distress was rescued off Eastham Tuesday. Rescuers responded to First Encounter Beach on the bayside and determined the individual was unable to raise his sail and was being carried further offshore by the tide. Rescue boats from Dennis and Wellfleet responded to aid the victim. The boats retrieved the victim and his gear to shore. He was evaluated by EMTs once on shore.

