EASTHAM – Eastham Fire invites the public to come bid farewell to Chief Daniel Keane. Chief Keane’s last day is Friday September 6th. People can stop by Eastham Fire at 2520 State Highway on that day from 9 AM to 11 AM.

On Monday September 9th, Eastham Fire invites the public to the swearing in ceremony for new Fire Chief Lisa Albino. The event will be held at 10 AM at the Eastham Fire Department at 2520 State Highway (Route 6) in Eastham.